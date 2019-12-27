QuickE: Kushal Punjabi Passes Away; Arpita Khan Welcomes Baby Girl
1. Kushal Punjabi’s Suicide Note Says ‘Nobody to Be Blamed’
Popular television actor Kushal Punjabi passed away on 26 December at his Mumbai residence. According to police sources, Kushal was found hanging from the fan at his Pali Hill residence at around 11 pm on Thursday (26 December). He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.
Police have confirmed to The Quint that they found a one-and-a-half page suicide note in his home, wherein he wrote, “Nobody should be blamed for my death”. Kushal has also written in the note, “Divide 50 percent of my assets equally among my parents, sister and 50 percent should be given to my three-year-old son.” An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed and an investigation is underway.
2. Arpita Khan Welcomes Baby Girl on Salman Khan’s Birthday
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan has given birth to her second child, a baby girl. The newborn shares a birthday – 27 December – with her superstar uncle. Aayush Sharma took to Instagram to share the news and revealed she has been named Ayat. The couple also have a three-year-old son Ahil.
3. ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi’ Star Mona Singh Ties the Knot
Actor Mona Singh has tied the knot with fi Shyam, a South Indian investment banker. While the Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin star has kept details of her big day under wraps, photos have been doing the rounds on social media. The latest shows her dressed in a red lehenga with the groom in a cream sherwani and pink turban. The ceremony was reportedly held in Juhu, Mumbai.
4. First Look: Saif Turns Playboy in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ Teaser
The first teaser for Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has released. The short clip offers a look at Saif’s character who seems to be a playboy enjoying single life. It opens with the line, “Sher hoon mai, sher. Aur sher tab tak raja hota hai jab tak aleka hota hai (I’m a lion and a lion remains king as long as he stays single).” A montage shows him going clubbing and bedding women, and at the end, his father urges him to think of settling down and starting a family.
5. Talk to Each Other, Stop Violence: Akshay on Anti-CAA Protests
Akshay Kumar has urged people to stay away from violence during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, irrespective of their political leanings. Speaking to the media on the day of the release of his film Good Newwz he said, “I don’t like violence. Whether any side left side or right side, just don’t do violence. Don’t destroy property, don’t do that, be away from violence. Whatever you want to say to each other do it with positivity, talk to each other, stop violence. Just do not destroy anybody’s property, nobody should do that.”
