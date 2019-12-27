QuickE: Kushal Punjabi Passes Away; Arpita Khan Welcomes Baby Girl

Popular television actor Kushal Punjabi passed away on 26 December at his Mumbai residence. According to police sources, Kushal was found hanging from the fan at his Pali Hill residence at around 11 pm on Thursday (26 December). He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

Police have confirmed to The Quint that they found a one-and-a-half page suicide note in his home, wherein he wrote, “Nobody should be blamed for my death”. Kushal has also written in the note, “Divide 50 percent of my assets equally among my parents, sister and 50 percent should be given to my three-year-old son.” An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed and an investigation is underway.

