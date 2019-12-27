Pics: ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi’ Star Mona Singh Ties the Knot
Actor Mona Singh has tied the knot with fiance Shyam, a South Indian investment banker. While the Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin star has kept details of her big day under wraps, photos have been doing the rounds on social media. The latest shows her dressed in a red lehenga with the groom in a cream sherwani and pink turban. The ceremony was reportedly held in Juhu, Mumbai.
TV actor Micckie Dudaaney also shared a few snapshots from Mona’s sangeet.
Pictures from her mehendi ceremony, which was held on 25 December, also surfaced on social media. The bride-to-be can be seen wearing a pink outfit with floral accessories and happily showing off her mehendi. Another shows her posing with her co-star, comedian Gaurav Gera.
