First Look: Saif Turns Playboy in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ Teaser

The first teaser for Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has released. The short clip offers a look at Saif’s character who seems to be a playboy enjoying single life. It opens with the line, “Sher hoon mai, sher. Aur sher tab tak raja hota hai jab tak aleka hota hai (I’m a lion and a lion remains king as long as he stays single).” A montage shows him going clubbing and bedding women, and at the end, his father urges him to think of settling down and starting a family.