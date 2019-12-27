First Look: Saif Turns Playboy in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ Teaser
The first teaser for Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has released. The short clip offers a look at Saif’s character who seems to be a playboy enjoying single life. It opens with the line, “Sher hoon mai, sher. Aur sher tab tak raja hota hai jab tak aleka hota hai (I’m a lion and a lion remains king as long as he stays single).” A montage shows him going clubbing and bedding women, and at the end, his father urges him to think of settling down and starting a family.
The teaser also features a recreation of hit ’90s track ‘Ole Ole’ from his 1994 film Yeh Dillagi, which has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and performed by Yash Narvekar.
Jawaani Jaaneman reunites Saif and Tabu 20 years after Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain. It also marks the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya Furniturewala.
According to the makers, the film is a coming of age story that’s a comedic take on how a 40-year-old man comes to terms with the harsh reality of his life. It has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and co-produced by Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. It will hit theatres on January 31, 2020.
