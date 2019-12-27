Talk to Each Other, Stop Violence: Akshay on Anti-CAA Protests
Akshay Kumar has urged people to stay away from violence during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, irrespective of their political leanings. Speaking to the media on the day of the release of his film Good Newwz he said,
“I don’t like violence. Whether any side left side or right side, just don’t do violence. Don’t destroy property, don’t do that, be away from violence. Whatever you want to say to each other do it with positivity, talk to each other, stop violence. Just do not destroy anybody’s property, nobody should do that.”Akshay Kumar, Actor
Akshay was recently called out for liking a tweet cheering the violence against protesting students from Jamia Millia Islamia University meted out by the Delhi police. The actor clarified that it had been an accident and that he doesn’t endorse such acts. He wrote, “Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as in no way do I support such acts.”
On Sunday, 15 December, the Delhi Police entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia university without permission and resorted to violence and tear-gassing to break up anti-CAA protests that the students were holding. Bollywood celebs such as Swara Bhasker, Parineeti Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Alia Bhatt were among those who condemned the violence.
