Talk to Each Other, Stop Violence: Akshay on Anti-CAA Protests

Akshay was recently called out for liking a tweet cheering the violence against protesting students from Jamia Millia Islamia University meted out by the Delhi police. The actor clarified that it had been an accident and that he doesn’t endorse such acts. He wrote, “Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as in no way do I support such acts.”