Arpita Khan Welcomes Baby Girl on Salman Khan’s Birthday
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan has given birth to her second child, a baby girl. The newborn shares a birthday – 27 December – with her superstar uncle. Aayush Sharma took to Instagram to share the news and revealed she has been named Ayat. The couple also have a three-year-old son Ahil.
Arpita was spotted at Salman’s birthday party on 26 December and reportedly was admitted to a hospital in Khar, Mumbai on Thursday night. Her family, including actor actor Helen, was spotted outside. While Salman usually celebrates his birthday with his family at his farmhouse in Panvel, the actor chose to stay in Mumbai this year. Reportedly, Arpita and Aayush had planned the birth of their child to coincide with his 54th birthday.
The proud parents released a statement that read: “With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn’t have been complete without you all.”
