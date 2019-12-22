QuickE: ‘Panga’ Motion Poster Out, SRK At School Annual Function

Karan Johar, in collaboration with Netflix, is all set to helm a documentary based on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, former personal assistant of Bhagwan Rajneesh or Osho. However, rumours were also doing the rounds earlier that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be starring in her biopic.

Ma Anand Sheela has now quashed all such rumours and said that she never gave Priyanka the permission to do such biopic. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she said that she had also sent a legal notice to Chopra about the same.



