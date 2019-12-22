QuickE: ‘Panga’ Motion Poster Out, SRK At School Annual Function
1. ‘Panga’ Motion Poster: Kangana, Richa, Neena Gupta Exude Innocence
After the first look posters of Panga, a motion poster has been released showing the cast of the film, as pages of a scrapbook. From Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta to Jassie Gill and Richa Chaddha, the poster shows them all, backed with a melodious tune. Earlier, individual posters of the film were released, showing the various characters in Kangana’s character, Jaya’s life. One poster showed, Richa and Kangana sharing a laugh, and the caption read, “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Jaya aur Meenu; inki dosti ki kahaani hum sab se judi hai.”
2. SRK, Aishwarya Attend Dhirubhai Ambani School’s Annual Function
Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Karisma Kapoor attended the annual day event of Dhirubhai Ambani International School on Saturday. Nita Ambani, who manages the school’s functioning, also arrived with daughter Isha Ambani. The event was a starry affair with celebrities rooting for their children’s performances.
3. Sonam, Gauri Khan & Other Celebs at Isha Ambani’s Charity Event
Isha Ambani organised an auction, on Saturday, to help architect and interior designer Rooshad Shroff raise funds for a new girls’ school in Jaisalmer. The charity event was attended by Bollywood celebrities and socialites alike. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attended the auction with her husband, and Gauri Khan, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani were also present. From designers to sportsmen, everyone arrived to support the charity event.
4. Didn’t Give Permission to Priyanka for My Biopic: Ma Anand Sheela
Karan Johar, in collaboration with Netflix, is all set to helm a documentary based on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, former personal assistant of Bhagwan Rajneesh or Osho. However, rumours were also doing the rounds earlier that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be starring in her biopic.
Ma Anand Sheela has now quashed all such rumours and said that she never gave Priyanka the permission to do such biopic. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she said that she had also sent a legal notice to Chopra about the same.
5. CAA Is Another Nail in the Coffin of a Democratic India: Jim Sarbh
Speaking against the Citizenship Amendment Act, actor Jim Sarbh said that the CAA is not a ‘standalone item.’ Speaking to a news channel, the actor said, “You can’t view it just by itself. Many people are saying that Muslims can go through an 11-year process as it is. But that’s not the case. You have to view the Bill from the context of history, and the context of history is the current government as an ongoing theme of marginalisation, intimidation and persecution of Muslims. Going back to the Gujarat riots to the renaming of cities and retelling of history, the gaurakshaks, the Internet shutdowns, the appointment and accused of terror accused and rapists, there’s been a constant and historical proof of divisive politics.”
