CAA Is Another Nail in the Coffin of a Democratic India: Jim Sarbh
Speaking against the Citizenship Amendment Act, actor Jim Sarbh said that the CAA is not a ‘standalone item.’ Speaking to a news channel, the actor said, “You can’t view it just by itself. Many people are saying that Muslims can go through an 11-year process as it is. But that’s not the case. You have to view the Bill from the context of history, and the context of history is the current government as an ongoing theme of marginalisation, intimidation and persecution of Muslims. Going back to the Gujarat riots to the renaming of cities and retelling of history, the gaurakshaks, the Internet shutdowns, the appointment and accused of terror accused and rapists, there’s been a constant and historical proof of divisive politics.”
Jim Sarbh also said that there’s been no proof of a better economy. “Since 1945, unemployment has been the worst. We are in a terrible state, and what better thing than to unify against a common enemy. It’s an age-old political trick and I am absolutely against it. Within this context there is the murky implementation of the NRC wherein there is no transparency and no guidelines, and we have no idea how this is going to work out. In Assam, it was a failed experiment. In these extremely biased hands I believe that is law is one more nail in the coffin of a democratic, secular India,” he said.
