Sonam, Gauri Khan & Other Celebs at Isha Ambani’s Charity Event
Gauri Khan and Sonam Kapoor attend the auction organised by Isha Ambani.
Gauri Khan and Sonam Kapoor attend the auction organised by Isha Ambani.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Sonam, Gauri Khan & Other Celebs at Isha Ambani’s Charity Event

Quint Entertainment
Photos

Isha Ambani organised an auction, on Saturday, to help architect and interior designer Rooshad Shroff raise funds for a new girls’ school in Jaisalmer. The charity event was attended by Bollywood celebrities and socialites alike. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attended the auction with her husband, and Gauri Khan, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani were also present. From designers to sportsmen, everyone arrived to support the charity event.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Loading...
  • 18
    Isha Ambani looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder holographic gown.
    Isha Ambani looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder holographic gown.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 17
    Sonam Kapoor stole the show, as usual, in a sheer black outfit.
    Sonam Kapoor stole the show, as usual, in a sheer black outfit.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 16
    Mukesh Ambani too, arrived to support her daughter’s event.
    Mukesh Ambani too, arrived to support her daughter’s event.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 15
    Gauri Khan was seen in a Yves Saint Laurent puffy sleeved top and bell bottoms.&nbsp;
    Gauri Khan was seen in a Yves Saint Laurent puffy sleeved top and bell bottoms. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 14
    Akash Ambani arrived with his wife Shloka Mehta Ambani.
    Akash Ambani arrived with his wife Shloka Mehta Ambani.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 13
    Bhumi Pednekar aced the ruffle trend with this halter neck black ruffled dress.
    Bhumi Pednekar aced the ruffle trend with this halter neck black ruffled dress.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh looked graceful as ever as they arrived for the event.
    Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh looked graceful as ever as they arrived for the event.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Huma Qureshi looked chic in the red puffy sleeved top and pants combination.
    Huma Qureshi looked chic in the red puffy sleeved top and pants combination.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Anil Kapoor arrives with his wife Sunita Kapoor.
    Anil Kapoor arrives with his wife Sunita Kapoor.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Kiara Advani is all smiles for the cameras.&nbsp;
    Kiara Advani is all smiles for the cameras. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Swara Bhasker looked gorgeous in the red gown.&nbsp;
    Swara Bhasker looked gorgeous in the red gown. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Rhea Kapoor at the event with Karan Boolani.
    Rhea Kapoor at the event with Karan Boolani.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Shweta Bachchan Nanda went the traditional way as she chose a red saree for the event.
    Shweta Bachchan Nanda went the traditional way as she chose a red saree for the event.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Neha Dhupia also arrived to support the charity event.
    Neha Dhupia also arrived to support the charity event.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Designer Masaba Gupta went for a fusion ensemble in hot pink.
    Designer Masaba Gupta went for a fusion ensemble in hot pink.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Tennis player Sania Mirza at the event.
    Tennis player Sania Mirza at the event.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Designer Manish Malhotra was also in attendance.
    Designer Manish Malhotra was also in attendance.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Anil Kapoor seen with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor.
    Anil Kapoor seen with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Photos section for more stories.

    Loading...