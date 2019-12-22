Sonam, Gauri Khan & Other Celebs at Isha Ambani’s Charity Event

Isha Ambani organised an auction, on Saturday, to help architect and interior designer Rooshad Shroff raise funds for a new girls’ school in Jaisalmer. The charity event was attended by Bollywood celebrities and socialites alike. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attended the auction with her husband, and Gauri Khan, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani were also present. From designers to sportsmen, everyone arrived to support the charity event.

Take a look at the pictures here: