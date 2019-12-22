Didn’t Give Permission to Priyanka for My Biopic: Ma Anand Sheela
Karan Johar, in collaboration with Netflix, are all set to helm a documentary based on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, former personal assistant of Bhagwan Rajneesh or Osho. However, rumours were also doing the rounds earlier that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be starring in her biopic.
Ma Anand Sheela has now quashed all such rumours and said that she never gave Priyanka the permission to do such biopic. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she said that she had also sent a legal notice to Chopra about the same.
She also added that she never heard back from Priyanka after that. “Not even a courtesy letter that they received my notice but that’s not an issue, maybe she never had the opportunity to meet me or make time to meet me and it is no big issue,” she added.
On Alia Bhatt playing her role on screen, Ma Anand Sheela said that she bears resemblance to her in her younger days. She said, “I feel she has the spunk in her that I had. Spunk is very necessary and it is very natural, it is not artificial, not cosmetic, it is genuine.”
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
