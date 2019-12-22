SRK, Aishwarya Attend Dhirubhai Ambani School’s Annual Function
Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive with their kids for the annual function.
Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive with their kids for the annual function.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Quint Entertainment
Photos

Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Karisma Kapoor attended the annual day event of Dhirubhai Ambani International School on Saturday. Nita Ambani, who manages the school’s functioning, also arrived with daughter Isha Ambani. The event was a starry affair with celebrities rooting for their children’s performances.

Take a look at the pictures:

  • 10
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives with daughter Aaradhya for the annual day.
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives with daughter Aaradhya for the annual day.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Shah Rukh Khan seen leaving with son AbRam.
    Shah Rukh Khan seen leaving with son AbRam.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Nita and Isha Ambani were also present for the annual function.
    Nita and Isha Ambani were also present for the annual function.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Abhishek Bachchan arrives for the event.
    Abhishek Bachchan arrives for the event.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Karisma Kapoor also attended the event for her kids.&nbsp;
    Karisma Kapoor also attended the event for her kids. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Vidya Balan looked graceful as ever.
    Vidya Balan looked graceful as ever.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Sohail Khan too was present.
    Sohail Khan too was present.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi at the school.
    Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi at the school.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Arjun Rampal came for her daughter.
    Arjun Rampal came for her daughter.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Arjun Rampal’s partner, Gabriella Demtriades at the event.
    Arjun Rampal’s partner, Gabriella Demtriades at the event.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

