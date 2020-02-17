QuickE: Kangana as IAF Pilot in ‘Tejas’; ‘Mr India’ Trilogy
1. First Look: Kangana Ranaut as IAF Pilot in ‘Tejas’
In her next film, actor Kangana Ranaut will be essaying the role of an IAF pilot. The RSVP production is titled Tejas and is based on women’s role in combat post-2016 as that is when Indian Air Forces began inducting women in that capacity. Tejas will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The film wants to focus on the message that when it comes to serving and protecting one’s country, both men and women are good enough for the role.
2. Ali Abbas Zafar Confirms ‘Mr India’ Superhero Trilogy
Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who has helmed films such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, has confirmed a superhero trilogy which will be based on the characters of the iconic 1987 film Mr India. He announced the news in a tweet and said that he was currently working on the script for the first instalment. “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!” he wrote.
3. Janhvi’s ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ Gets a Release Date
Dharma Productions has announced the release date for its upcoming biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in and as Gunjan Saxena. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film traces the journey of the first female officer from the Indian Air Force who flew a chopper in the Kargil War. The film will document Lieutenant Saxena’s contribution to the Kargil War, which was fought in 1999 between India and Pakistan.
A tweet from Dharma Productions’ official Twitter handle confirmed the film will “take off in cinemas 24th April, 2020.” The poster asked its audience to “Sit tight!”, as is done before a flight takes off.
4. Kesari Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Boycotts Award Shows Post Filmfare
On Saturday, the 65th Filmfare awards were announced, with Gully Boy emerging as the big winner. The Zoya Akhtar directorial took home 13 awards. However, not everyone was happy. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who penned the song ‘Teri Mitti’ from Kesari, took to Twitter to announce that he is boycotting award shows altogether. He claimed that the song ‘Teri Mitti’ deserved to be honoured.
5. Sonam Kapoor Calls Out RSS Chief Over Divorce Comment
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja responded to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sagh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on divorce, calling it a “regressive, foolish statement.” While addressing RSS workers and their families on Sunday in Ahemdabad, Bhagwat said “The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families, because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because society is also a family,”
In response, Sonam took to Twitter to express herself. She wrote, “Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements.”
