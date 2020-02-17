Sonam Kapoor Calls Out RSS Chief Over Divorce Comment
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja responded to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sagh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on divorce, calling it a “regressive, foolish statement.”
While addressing RSS workers and their families on Sunday in Ahemdabad, Bhagwat said “The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families, because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because society is also a family,”
In response, Sonam took to Twitter to express herself. She wrote, “Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements”
Commenting further on family life, the RSS Cheif had said, “There is no society without a household, and women, who comprise half of the society, should become more enlightened. But if we do not care about our society, then neither we will survive, nor our family.”
He added that “India has no option other than a Hindu society and Hindu society has no option but to behave like a family,”
Sonam was last seen in Bollywood film The Zoya Factor in 2019, where she was the lead in the film along with Dulquer Salmaan. The same year saw the release of the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The coming-of-age film starred her in a lead role. Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla and Seema Pahwa were a part of the cast ensemble as well.
