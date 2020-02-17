Janhvi’s ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ Gets a Release Date
Dharma Productions has announced the release date for its upcoming biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in and as Gunjan Saxena. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film traces the journey of the first female officer from the Indian Air Force who flew a chopper in the a war. The film will document Lieutenant Saxena’s contribution to the Kargil War, which was fought in 1999 between India and Pakistan.
A tweet from Dharma Productions’ official Twitter handle confirmed the film will “take off in cinemas 24th April, 2020.” The poster asked its audience to “Sit tight! ”, as is done before a flight takes off.
Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena and fellow flight lieutenant Srividya Rajan were not engaged in a direct combat with the enemy. Instead, they were tasked to rescue injured soldiers from the battlefield. They were in close proximity to the firing from the while rescuing soldiers. The Government had honored flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena with a Shaurya Chakra for the valour with which she executed her duties on the battlefield.
Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the role of her father. Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar and Manav Vij will be seen in leading roles too. Karan Johar, the producer of the film, released a heartwarming poster of the film last year, in which the on-screen father-daughter duo can be seen embracing. The caption read “Meri beti ki udaan koi nahin rok sakta” (Nobody can stop my daughter from going forward).