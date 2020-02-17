First Look: Kangana Ranaut as IAF Pilot in ‘Tejas’
In her next film, actor Kangana Ranaut will be essaying the role of an IAF pilot. The RSVP production is titled Tejas and is based on women’s role in combat post-2016 as that is when Indian Air Forces began inducting women in that capacity. Tejas will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The film wants to focus on the message that when it comes to serving and protecting one’s country, both men and women are good enough for the role.
Speaking about the film, Kangana told Mumbai Mirror:
“Very often, the sacrificed made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation.. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie.”Kangana Ranaut
Tejas is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala. According to the report, Tejas will go on floors this summer and is slated to release in April 2021.
Most recently, Kangana was seen in sports drama Panga. It released on 24 January. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, it is the story of Jaya, a kabaddi player who struggles to find the balance between her responsibilities as a mother and her career as a sportsperson. The film also stars Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta.
On 25 January, Kangana Ranaut was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award. Here’s how Kangana reacted to the announcement:
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )