First Look: Kangana Ranaut as IAF Pilot in ‘Tejas’

In her next film, actor Kangana Ranaut will be essaying the role of an IAF pilot. The RSVP production is titled Tejas and is based on women’s role in combat post-2016 as that is when Indian Air Forces began inducting women in that capacity. Tejas will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The film wants to focus on the message that when it comes to serving and protecting one’s country, both men and women are good enough for the role.