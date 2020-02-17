Kesari Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Boycotts Award Shows Post Filmfare
On Saturday, the 65th Filmfare awards were announced, with Gully Boy emerging as the big winner. The Zoya Akhtar directorial took home 13 awards. However, not everyone was happy. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who penned the song ‘Teri Mitti’ from Kesari, took to Twitter to announce that he is boycotting award shows altogether. He claimed that the song ‘Teri Mitti’ deserved to be honoured.
He wrote, “Dear Awards... Even if I try all my life.. I won’t be able to write a better line than.. ‘Tu Kahti Thee Tera Chaand Hoon Main Aur Chaand Humesha Rehta hai’. You failed to honor the words which made millions of Indians cry and care for their motherland. It would be a great disrespect to my art if I still continue caring for you. So here I bid you a final good bye. I officially announce - I won’t attend any award show till I breathe my last. Alvida.”
The 65th Filmfare Awards were held in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday. While Gully Boy and Kabir Singh topped the nominations list, the former made history by winning the most number of awards for a single film. The title was earned by Black until now. Gully Boy won 13 awards at the ceremony, including Best Actor, Best Film and Best Director. Here’s the complete list of the 65th Filmfare Awards winners. The Best Lyrics award was given to Divine and Ankur Tewari for ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from Gully Boy.
Following Filmfare awards, #BoycottFilmfare started trending on Twitter as many started questioning the legitimacy of the awards. Many netizens were upset that films like Kesar were snubbed.
