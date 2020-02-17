Ali Abbas Zafar Confirms ‘Mr India’ Superhero Trilogy

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who has helmed films such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, has confirmed a superhero trilogy which will be based on the characters of the iconic 1987 film Mr India. He announced the news in a tweet and said that he was currently working on the script for the first instalment. “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!” he wrote.