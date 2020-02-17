Ali Abbas Zafar Confirms ‘Mr India’ Superhero Trilogy
Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who has helmed films such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, has confirmed a superhero trilogy which will be based on the characters of the iconic 1987 film Mr India. He announced the news in a tweet and said that he was currently working on the script for the first instalment. “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!” he wrote.
The film will reportedly go on floors next year.
Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios has clarified that the project is neither a sequel or remake of the Anil Kapoor-starrer. We are excited to have Ali on board for Mr India. This is not a 'part 2' or a remake of the older film as recently reported in some sections of the media, but a re-imagining of the iconic classic.”
While the cast hasn’t been announced yet, Mumbai Mirror had earlier reported that Katrina Kaif would star in the series. If the speculations are true, this will be the duo’s fourth collaboration together – Katrina starred in Zafar’s directorial debut Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, followed by spy thriller Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.
Directed by Shekhar Kapur and written by Salim-Javed, Mr India stars Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Satish Kaushik. Anil plays a man who shelters orphaned children in his home. After he discovers the invisibility device that his late father, who was a scientist, had created, he uses it to save his children from the evil megalomanic Mogambo whose aim is to conquer India.
