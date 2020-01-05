QuickE: Govt Invites B’Wood Actor for CAA Discussion & More

In the light of Bollywood actors openly speaking up against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Government has now invited them for a dialogue over CAA with Railways and Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal.

“Would love to have you for this Important meeting - Dialogue over CAA with Govt. An interactive meeting on the 5th of Jan', 2020 at 8 P.M in Grand Hyatt with Piyush bhai Goyal, Railways and Commerce Minister of India. The idea behind the meeting is quite inclusive in approach and we request a participation of all the rational thoughts and different points of views pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act. It will be followed by a scrumptious dinner. Please come over. See you.”