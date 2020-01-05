QuickE: Govt Invites B’Wood Actor for CAA Discussion & More
1. Government Invites Bollywood for Interactive Dialogue on CAA
In the light of Bollywood actors openly speaking up against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Government has now invited them for a dialogue over CAA with Railways and Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal.
“Would love to have you for this Important meeting - Dialogue over CAA with Govt. An interactive meeting on the 5th of Jan', 2020 at 8 P.M in Grand Hyatt with Piyush bhai Goyal, Railways and Commerce Minister of India. The idea behind the meeting is quite inclusive in approach and we request a participation of all the rational thoughts and different points of views pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act. It will be followed by a scrumptious dinner. Please come over. See you.”
2. Aamir Shoots ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Running Sequences on Painkillers
Aamir’s look and method for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha had been kept a secret for a long time, till his look as a Sikh was revealed in the film’s first look. He has been working hard to look the role, and even shot for a particular sequence in the film by consuming a lot of painkillers.
According to a report in Mid-Day, the actor had to shoot for a sequence which shows the character running across India in the Forrest Gump remake. For the same, Aamir had been jogging 10-13 kilometres every day and it became exhaustive for him, due to which he had to be on a steady dose of painkillers.
3. Pics: Deepika Cuts her Birthday Cake With a Fan at Mumbai Airport
Deepika Padukone celebrated her 34th birthday in Lucknow with acid attack survivors ahead of the release of her film Chhapaak. The actor, along with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh took a flight to Lucknow early morning on 5 January. To her surprise, a fan of hers was waiting at the airport since the previous night with a cake for the star. As she and Ranveer stepped out of the car, the photographers informed her of the same and she cut the cake at the airport.
4. Deepika Joins TikTok; Records 1.2M Followers in Less Than 12 Hours
Deepika Padukone is the latest Bollywood celebrity to join video sharing social media platform TikTok, ahead of the release of her upcoming film Chhapaak. The actor made the announcement via her Instagram stories and her TikTok account now has various fun videos. She also posted a video of Laxmi Agarwal, whose role she’ll be essaying in the film. She has also collaborated with a number of TikTok artists.
5. Hollywood Actor Rose McGowan Apologises to Iran for the Bombing
Hollywood actor Rose McGowan tweeted to Iran apologising for the US airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani and bringing about a warlike situation between Iran and the US. In a series of tweets McGowan apologised and said that “we want peace with your nation”.
McGowan also tweeted that she “will never vote Republican. I want the Democrats to win because we are less likely to die”. Stating that it was her right and duty as a citizen to dissent, the actor went on to say that she doesn’t want American soldiers killed, “That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it”.
