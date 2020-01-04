Hollywood Actor Rose McGowan Apologises to Iran for the Bombing

Hollywood actor Rose McGowan tweeted to Iran apologising for the US airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani and bringing about a warlike situation between Iran and the US. In a series of tweets McGowan apologised and said that “we want peace with your nation”.

McGowan also tweeted that she “will never vote Republican. I want the Democrats to win because we are less likely to die”. Stating that it was her right and duty as a citizen to dissent, the actor went on to say that she doesn’t want American soldiers killed, “That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it”.

See Rose McGowan’s tweets below: