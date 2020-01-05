Aamir Shoots ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Running Sequences on Painkillers

Aamir’s look and method for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha had been kept a secret for a long time, till his look as a Sikh was revealed in the film’s first look. He has been working hard to look the role, and even shot for a particular sequence in the film by consuming a lot of painkillers.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the actor had to shoot for a sequence which shows the character running across India in the Forrest Gump remake. For the same, Aamir had been jogging 10-13 kilometres every day and it became exhaustive for him, due to which he had to be on a steady dose of painkillers.

The schedule for this sequence was about ten days, and he shot it being on painkillers. Aamir covered the whole of India for this portion, running in the heartlands of states in the North and South, ending the shoot in Bengaluru.