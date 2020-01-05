Pics: Deepika Cuts her Birthday Cake With a Fan at Mumbai Airport
Deepika Padukone celebrated her 34th birthday in Lucknow with acid attack survivors ahead of the release of her film Chhapaak. The actor, along with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh took a flight to Lucknow early morning on 5 January. To her surprise, a fan of hers was waiting at the airport since the previous night with a cake for the star. As she and Ranveer stepped out of the car, the photographers informed her of the same and she cut the cake at the airport.

Take a look at the pictures:

    Deepika Padukone cuts the cake brought by a fan to the airport. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Deepika feeds the cake to her fan.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Deepika and Ranveer at the airport. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Deepika’s fan feeds her the cake at the airport.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted at the Mumbai airport taking a flight to Lucknow to celebrate her birthday.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

