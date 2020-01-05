Pics: Deepika Cuts her Birthday Cake With a Fan at Mumbai Airport

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 34th birthday in Lucknow with acid attack survivors ahead of the release of her film Chhapaak. The actor, along with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh took a flight to Lucknow early morning on 5 January. To her surprise, a fan of hers was waiting at the airport since the previous night with a cake for the star. As she and Ranveer stepped out of the car, the photographers informed her of the same and she cut the cake at the airport.

Take a look at the pictures: