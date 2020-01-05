Deepika Joins TikTok; Records 1.2M Followers in Less Than 12 Hours
Deepika Padukone is the latest Bollywood celebrity to join video sharing social media platform TikTok, ahead of the release of her upcoming film Chhapaak. The actor made the announcement via her Instagram stories and her TikTok account now has various fun videos. She also posted a video of Laxmi Agarwal, whose role she’ll be essaying in the film. She has also collaborated with a number of TikTok artists.
Within 12 hours of her joining the platform, the actor amassed 1.2 million followers, which is a first. Take a look at some of the videos posted by Deepika.
The actor will be celebrating her 34th birthday on 5 January with acid attack survivors in Lucknow. The actor, along with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh took a flight to Lucknow early morning. To her surprise, a fan of hers was waiting at the airport since the previous night with a cake for the star. As she and Ranveer stepped out of the car, the photographers informed her of the same and she cut the cake at the airport. The couple was seen interacting with the fan and thanking him for coming.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)