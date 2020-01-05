Deepika Joins TikTok; Records 1.2M Followers in Less Than 12 Hours

The actor will be celebrating her 34th birthday on 5 January with acid attack survivors in Lucknow. The actor, along with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh took a flight to Lucknow early morning. To her surprise, a fan of hers was waiting at the airport since the previous night with a cake for the star. As she and Ranveer stepped out of the car, the photographers informed her of the same and she cut the cake at the airport. The couple was seen interacting with the fan and thanking him for coming.