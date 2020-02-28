QuickE: FIR Seeked Against Swara; Javed Akhtar on Mr India Remake
1. Plea Filed in Delhi HC Seeking FIR Against Swara for Hate Speech
The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi police on a plea, filed by advocate Sanjjiiv Kumar, seeking hate speech FIRs against Swara Bhasker, activist Harsh Mander, Radio Mirchi’s RJ Sayema, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and others. It also seeks an investigation by the National Investigation Agency into these people, reported LiveLaw. The court will next hear the matter on 13 April.
2. Javed Akhtar Counters Shekhar Kapur’s ‘Ownership’ of ‘Mr India’
The controversy over the Mr India remake took a new twist on Friday morning. Earlier, after filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced that he would be working on an “epic trilogy” based on Mr India featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, it set off a chain of reactions from Shekhar Kapur and Sonam Kapoor. Mr India, an action adventure drama was written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, and directed by Shekhar Kapur, released in 1987. Now, the co-writer and lyricist of Mr India, Javed Akhtar has questioned Shekhar’s creative ownership over the film.
3. It’s Tiger Shroff vs the World in ‘Heropanti 2’ First Look
On 28 February, Tiger Shroff took to social media to share the first look of his upcoming film Heropanti 2. The film is a sequel to his 2014 film Heropanti which was also Shroff’s debut film.
Tiger Shroff shared two posters. In one poster, he’s dressed in western formals and a red tie that stands out. In the second poster, we see his silhouette with various guns pointing in his direction. While sharing the posters Shroff wrote, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir forward. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby”. The poster reads “The world wants him dead.”
4. EDM Artist TroyBoi Accuses ‘Baaghi 3’ Makers of Plagiarism
Electronic Dance Music (EDM) musician TroyBoi took to his official Instagram handle and posted a series of stories, in which he claimed that the makers of Baaghi 3 have plagiarized his song, Do You Love Me. The song features Disha Patni and Tiger Shroff. He added that he was going “back to bed” and that he would dream of a “sizable cheque.” The jibe, which was aimed at demanding compensation, was preceded by a story which said that it was “ironic” that his latest song was a “tribute to India”.
5. Hrithik Roshan Gets Ready to Make His Hollywood Debut
Is Hrithik Roshan going to be making his Hollywood debut soon? Well, there’s no official word yet but what we do know is that the War actor has been signed on to the Gersh Agency, based out of California and New York. The talent management agency, which has represented stars like Kristen Stewart, JK Simmons and Adam Driver, will collaborate with Hrithik’s Indian representatives KWAN and his manager Amrita Sen to land him projects overseas.
