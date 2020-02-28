It’s Tiger Shroff vs the World in ‘Heropanti 2’ First Look
On 28 February, Tiger Shroff took to social media to share the first look of his upcoming film Heropanti 2. The film is a sequel to his 2014 film Heropanti which was also Shroff’s debut film.
Tiger Shroff shared two posters. In one poster, he’s dressed in western formals and a red tie that stands out. In the second poster, we see his silhouette with various guns pointing in his direction. While sharing the posters Shroff wrote, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir forward. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby”
The poster reads “The world wants him dead.”
Take a look:
Heropanti starred Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. It was directed by Sabbir Khan.
Shroff is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Baaghi 3 which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan. Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Varma will be playing important roles in the film.
Baaghi 3 marks Shraddha’s return to the franchise after she starred in Baaghi in 2016. Jackie Shroff and Tiger will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time.
You can watch the trailer of the film here:
Baaghi 3 will feature a remixed version of an old Bollywood song ‘Dus Bahane.’ The new version is titled ‘Dus Bahane 2.0’ and features co-stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The number remains mostly faithful to the original and also features the original performers Shaan, KK and Tulsi Kumar.
The video features dance sequences set in exotic locations, against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains, helicopters and night clubs, with the film’s leads Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor even attempting the original hook step.
Watch the song here:
