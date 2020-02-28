It’s Tiger Shroff vs the World in ‘Heropanti 2’ First Look

On 28 February, Tiger Shroff took to social media to share the first look of his upcoming film Heropanti 2. The film is a sequel to his 2014 film Heropanti which was also Shroff’s debut film.

Tiger Shroff shared two posters. In one poster, he’s dressed in western formals and a red tie that stands out. In the second poster, we see his silhouette with various guns pointing in his direction. While sharing the posters Shroff wrote, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir forward. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby”

The poster reads “The world wants him dead.”

Take a look: