Hrithik Roshan Gets Ready to Make His Hollywood Debut
Is Hrithik Roshan going to be making his Hollywood debut soon? Well, there’s no official word yet but what we do know is that the War actor has been signed on to the Gersh Agency, based out of California and New York. The talent management agency, which has represented stars like Kristen Stewart, JK Simmons and Adam Driver, will collaborate with Hrithik’s Indian representatives KWAN and his manager Amrita Sen to land him projects overseas.
Describing Hrithik as an envelope-pusher, Amrita said in a statement to Deadline , “For the last 20 years, Hrithik has been helping to drive Indian cinema into new genres, new narrative concepts and ever-more sophisticated storytelling.” Amrita added that Hrithik sees this as an opportunity to explore fresh roles and storylines and “is excited about the fact that the market for global content, which features characters and stories from other parts of the world, couldn’t be stronger than it is today.”
She added,
“With Hrithik’s leadership, our goal is to continue to put India in a front and centre position on the path towards globalisation and diversity and help integrate creators into new markets that were previously not available to them. In partnership with Gersh, we will now be taking Hrithik’s ambitious vision around the world.”Amrita Sen, Hrithik Roshan’s manager
Hrithik had two hits in 2019, Super 30 and War. The former made around Rs 147 cr, while the latter minted over Rs 300 cr at the box office.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )