Hrithik Roshan Gets Ready to Make His Hollywood Debut

Is Hrithik Roshan going to be making his Hollywood debut soon? Well, there’s no official word yet but what we do know is that the War actor has been signed on to the Gersh Agency, based out of California and New York. The talent management agency, which has represented stars like Kristen Stewart, JK Simmons and Adam Driver, will collaborate with Hrithik’s Indian representatives KWAN and his manager Amrita Sen to land him projects overseas.