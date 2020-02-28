Plea Filed in Delhi HC Seeking FIR Against Swara for Hate Speech

“The plan of this Urban Naxal group was to defame India, to paint India as failed State and thus to bleed my Mother India internationally, economically and in every way possible,” the petition states. Kkmuar further adds that the people mentioned in the plea instigated the recent violence that broke out in northeast Delhi by blocking roads.

He added, “The plan seems to got failed (sic) as the perpetrators of the Delhi Seige hasn't anticipated that people mostly Hindus will react to any further road blockage and they couldn't divert the police from other locations. This was their guerilla tactics to block roads of Delhi by creating riots and riots like situation all over Delhi,”

The plea also sought FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Mishra, for making speeches that instigated the violence. It also asked for their immediate arrest.