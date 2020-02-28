Javed Akhtar Counters Shekhar Kapur’s ‘Ownership’ of ‘Mr India’

The controversy over the Mr India remake took a new twist on Friday morning. Earlier, after filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced that he would be working on an “epic trilogy” based on Mr India featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, it set off a chain of reactions from Shekhar Kapur and Sonam Kapoor. Mr India, an action adventure drama was written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, and directed by Shekhar Kapur, released in 1987. Shekhar, the man who helmed the hit film, had tweeted - “The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me. The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created?”