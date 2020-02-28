EDM Artist TroyBoi Accuses ‘Baaghi 3’ Makers of Plagiarism

Electronic Dance Music (EDM) musician TroyBoi took to his official Instagram handle and posted a series of stories, in which he claimed that the makers of Baaghi 3 have plagiarized his song, Do You Love Me. The song features Disha Patni and Tiger Shroff. He added that he was going “back to bed” and that he would dream of a “sizable cheque.”

The jibe, which was aimed at demanding compensation, was preceded by a story which said that it was “ironic” that his latest song was a “tribute to India”. The producers of Baaghi 3, however, maintain that Do You Love Me is licensed rendition and Lebanese composer and songwriter Rene Bendali is credited with the original one.