EDM Artist TroyBoi Accuses ‘Baaghi 3’ Makers of Plagiarism
Electronic Dance Music (EDM) musician TroyBoi took to his official Instagram handle and posted a series of stories, in which he claimed that the makers of Baaghi 3 have plagiarized his song, Do You Love Me. The song features Disha Patni and Tiger Shroff. He added that he was going “back to bed” and that he would dream of a “sizable cheque.”
The jibe, which was aimed at demanding compensation, was preceded by a story which said that it was “ironic” that his latest song was a “tribute to India”. The producers of Baaghi 3, however, maintain that Do You Love Me is licensed rendition and Lebanese composer and songwriter Rene Bendali is credited with the original one.
TroyBoi also added in his stories that the incident reminded him that of the song Golimaar. This video, which featured Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi is said to have been ripped-off Michael Jackson’s iconic song Thriller. Diet Sabya, an account on Instagram, dedicated to exposing plagiarism in all types of media also posted about the uncanny resemblance between TroyBoi’s production and the song made for Baaghi 3.
Baaghi 3 invited much flack, and its still were used for memes because of its visual aesthetic and appeal appeared close to that of Wonder Woman and Captain America. Baaghi 3, the third installment of the Baaghi franchise, has Ahmed Khan as its director while Sajid Nadiawala hold the reins of producer. The film features Tiger Shroff, who will be seen rescuing his brother from Syria. The film has Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in its ensemble.
