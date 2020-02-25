QuickE: B’wood Reacts to Delhi Violence; ‘Sheer Qorma’ Trailer
1. Javed Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap React to Northeast Delhi Violence
On 24 February, violence erupted in Northeast Delhi between groups who supported the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and those who were protestings against it. So far, seven deaths have been reported, including a Delhi Police head constable. In light of the situation, many Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to comment.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, “इतना तो आज साफ है कि PRO-CAA का मतलब Anti-Muslim है बस और कुछ नहीं । (One thing is clear: Pro-CAA means ‘anti-Muslim’)
Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub tweeted, “ये उनके लिए है, जिन्हें अभी भी लग रहा है कि ये दंगा है। ये एक सोची समझी साज़िश है , ये अभ्यास ये लोग 2002 में कर चुके हैं।” (This is for those who still feel that this is a riot. This is a well-thought-out conspiracy, which they have done in 2002.”
2. Divya and Swara Fight for Acceptance in ‘Sheer Qorma’ Trailer
The trailer for Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi’s upcoming film Sheer Qorma has been released. The film has been directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, who is known for his LGBTQ short Sisak.
3. Mira Rajput Wishes Love of Her Life Shahid on Birthday
On 25 February, Shahid Kapoor turned 39. On his birthday, his wife Mira Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to wish him. Shahid has also received scores of wishes from the film fraternity and fans. Mira took to Instagram to share a photo with Shahid with the caption, “Happy birthday to the love of my life.” Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter too took to social media to wish him.
4. Mahira Sharma Responds to Forged Dadasaheb Phalke Controversy
Actor and Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma recently took to Instagram to give clarification regarding her Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award controversy. Sharma had been accused of forging her Dadasaheb Phalke award for ‘Most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 Contestant.’ “I, Mahira Sharma would like to inform that the charges made against me for receiving and forging the prestigious DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 is untrue and totally uncalled for. In my defense I would like to clarify with exact details on what went that day.”
5. Karisma Kapoor as Supermom in ‘Mentalhood’ Trailer
The trailer of the upcoming Zee5 and AltBalaji show called Mentalhood just dropped. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and stars Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Dino Morea, Tillotama Shome, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.
The show follows the story of five mothers as they try to navigate through the ups and downs of motherhood. The trailer gives us an insight into not just the lives of the mothers but also of their children. Issues like bullying, sexual harassment and differences in parenting approaches are addressed.
