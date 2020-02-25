QuickE: B’wood Reacts to Delhi Violence; ‘Sheer Qorma’ Trailer

On 24 February, violence erupted in Northeast Delhi between groups who supported the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and those who were protestings against it. So far, seven deaths have been reported, including a Delhi Police head constable. In light of the situation, many Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to comment.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, “इतना तो आज साफ है कि PRO-CAA का मतलब Anti-Muslim है बस और कुछ नहीं । (One thing is clear: Pro-CAA means ‘anti-Muslim’)

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub tweeted, “ये उनके लिए है, जिन्हें अभी भी लग रहा है कि ये दंगा है। ये एक सोची समझी साज़िश है , ये अभ्यास ये लोग 2002 में कर चुके हैं।” (This is for those who still feel that this is a riot. This is a well-thought-out conspiracy, which they have done in 2002.”

