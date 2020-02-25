Mahira Khan Responds to Forged Dadasaheb Phalke Award Controversy
Actor and Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Khan recently took to Instagram to give clarification regarding her Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award controversy. Khan had been accused of forging her Dadasaheb Phalke award for ‘Most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 Contestant.’
Khan posted a note on Instagram saying that
She added, “On Thursday, 20th February 2020, I was invited for the reputed DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 by Mr Premal Mehta from Purple Fox Media along with Yash Naik who is an artiste manager for the said award show.”
She then recounted the course of events leading up to her attendance at the award show, “My manager, Mr Abhinav Tanwar was informed by Mr Mehta that we will be gratified at the event with the title of Most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 Contestant. At the event, the team of Bigg Boss 13 was called on stage and gratified with a token of appreciation. On questioning about my solo award by my manager to Mr Mehta, he handed over the award to my manager stating that I cannot be called on stage owing to the huge hue and rush on stage.”
Khan further wrote that she gave media bytes at the event and then returned home. She then posted an Instagram story to express her gratitude for the award. “Little did I know that this would turn against me within two days,” she said.
In the same post, Khan has said that Premal Mehta and Yash Naik “have taken the onus of this fiasco completely” and that she did not forge the award. She also calls upon the Dadasaheb Phalke International Award managing team to look into the matter.
She posted a screenshot of the email sent to her on her Instagram story.
On Sunday, the official Instagram account of DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival had taken to Instagram to say that Mahira Khan’s award was forged and “clearly violated the DPIFF’s IP based assets.”
