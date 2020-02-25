Mahira Khan Responds to Forged Dadasaheb Phalke Award Controversy

She added, “On Thursday, 20th February 2020, I was invited for the reputed DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 by Mr Premal Mehta from Purple Fox Media along with Yash Naik who is an artiste manager for the said award show.”

She then recounted the course of events leading up to her attendance at the award show, “My manager, Mr Abhinav Tanwar was informed by Mr Mehta that we will be gratified at the event with the title of Most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 Contestant. At the event, the team of Bigg Boss 13 was called on stage and gratified with a token of appreciation. On questioning about my solo award by my manager to Mr Mehta, he handed over the award to my manager stating that I cannot be called on stage owing to the huge hue and rush on stage.”