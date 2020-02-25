Divya and Swara Fight for Acceptance in ‘Sheer Qorma’ Trailer

According to a press release issued by the makers, Sheer Qorma is a “heart-rending narrative of the longing for love and acceptance, felt by queer children in their parental homes that plays out through delicate story telling, told through characters of courageous queer women of colour.” Calling Shabana’s character in the film “the Mother India of the 21st Century”, Ansari told IANS, “The character Shabanaji essays in Sheer Qorma is going to resonate with mothers all across the world and also open up a much-needed dialogue about parenthood, with not just parents of queer children but a more universal dialogue that I hope will bring a lot of love back in our universe.” The release date for the film is yet to be announced.