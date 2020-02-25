Mira Rajput Wishes Love of Her Life Shahid on Birthday
Mira Rajput wishes husband Shahid on birthday.
Mira Rajput wishes husband Shahid on birthday.

Mira Rajput Wishes Love of Her Life Shahid on Birthday

On 25 February, Shahid Kapoor turned 39. On his birthday, his wife Mira Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to wish him. Shahid has also received scores of wishes from the film fraternity and fans.

Mira took to Instagram to share a photo with Shahid with the caption, “Happy birthday to the love of my life.”

Take a look:

Mira&nbsp; Kapoor uploaded a story on Instagram to celebrate her husband Shahid Kapoor’s birthday.&nbsp;
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter too took to social media to wish him. He uploaded three photos of the actor and the caption that follows captures his joy on this day. The first photo is a clear view of Shahid’s profile, while the second one is a goofy shot. The brothers can be seen enjoying each other’s company in the third picture.

The caption reads, “OG Mere #bademiya Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan”

Last seen opposite Kiara Advani in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh, Shahid is currently shooting Jersey in Chandigarh at the moment. It is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name.

