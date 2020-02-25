Javed Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap React to Northeast Delhi Violence
On 24 February, violence erupted in Northeast Delhi between groups who supported the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and those who were protestings against it. So far, seven deaths have been reported, including a Delhi Police head constable. In light of the situation, many Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to comment.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, “इतना तो आज साफ है कि PRO-CAA का मतलब Anti-Muslim है बस और कुछ नहीं । (One thing is clear: Pro-CAA means ‘anti-Muslim’)
Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub tweeted, “ये उनके लिए है, जिन्हें अभी भी लग रहा है कि ये दंगा है। ये एक सोची समझी साज़िश है , ये अभ्यास ये लोग 2002 में कर चुके हैं।” (This is for those who still feel that this is a riot. This is a well-thought-out conspiracy, which they have done in 2002.”
Javed tweeted, “the level of violence is being increased in Delhi . All the Kapil Mishras are being unleashed . An atmosphere is being created to convince an average Delhiite that it is all because of the anti CAA protest and in a few days the Delhi Police will go for “ the final solution””
Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Unbelieveable. An open, seemingly state-supported religious pogrom going on in Delhi, India in 2020, under the glare of the global media & while a US President is on Indian soil. Hey @BBCBreaking @cnnbrk @SkyNews @CNBCnow @business @AlJazeera_World is any of you reporting this?”
Hansal Mehta tweeted about Arvind Kejriwal.
“I've been rooting for @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty since they began. I've ignored many things that did not seem right because I saw hope in the larger scheme of things. Unfortunately, they've succumbed to the same system they sought to uproot. This is the India story.”
