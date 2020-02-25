Karisma Kapoor as Supermom in ‘Mentalhood’ Trailer
The trailer of an upcoming Zee5 show called Mentalhood just dropped. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and stars Karisma Kapoor, Sanja Suri, Anmol Sharma, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.
The show follows the story of five mothers as they try to navigate through the ups and downs of motherhood. The trailer gives us an insight into not just the lives of the mothers but also of their children. Issues like bullying, sexual harassment and differences in parenting approaches. The parents are seen worried about their children’s education while trying to balance their own problems.
Mentalhood is directed by Karishma Kohli.
Watch the trailer here:
Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share the trailer. She wrote, “Mentalhood Trailer **Tring Tring Tring** The game of Mentalhood is about to begin, Its Mom V/S Mom V/S Society! Har mom ka hai apna parenting ka mantra and they just can’t wait to be #BestMomEver! Humari supermoms ready hai, are you? #Mentalhood, streaming 11th March”
Earlier, producer Ekta Kapoor had taken to Twitter to welcome Karishma into the ALTBalaji fold. “@altbalaji n I welcome Karishma Kapoor on board to frontline this amazing ensemble of mommies! She was d first n only choice n it took many meetings (n ten fully bound scripts) to get this perfectionist on board!!!” she wrote.
Opening up about the show, Karisma has previously told IANS,
“The entire show is based on motherhood, the ups and downs, high and lows and all the various emotions of being a mom. I have been lucky enough to have such a wonderful career and I have done a variety of roles. This is something different for me...a different platform. I have been a radio jockey also. I like trying out different things.”Karisma Kapoor, Actor
Mentalhood will start streaming on 11 March.
