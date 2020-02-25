Karisma Kapoor as Supermom in ‘Mentalhood’ Trailer

The trailer of an upcoming Zee5 show called Mentalhood just dropped. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and stars Karisma Kapoor, Sanja Suri, Anmol Sharma, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.

The show follows the story of five mothers as they try to navigate through the ups and downs of motherhood. The trailer gives us an insight into not just the lives of the mothers but also of their children. Issues like bullying, sexual harassment and differences in parenting approaches. The parents are seen worried about their children’s education while trying to balance their own problems.

Mentalhood is directed by Karishma Kohli.

Watch the trailer here: