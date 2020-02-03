QuickE: ‘Bhoot’ Trailer; ‘Gully Boy’ Leads Filmfare Nominations
1. Vicky Kaushal Investigates the Haunted Ship in ‘Bhoot’ Trailer
The trailer of Dharma Productions’ horror flick, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar has just dropped. It begins with a ship called ‘Sea Bird’ which runs ashore Juhu Beach, Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of surveying officer, who has to investigate Sea Bird, and in the process gets trapped inside the haunted ship. Ashutosh Rana and Bhumi Pednekar also play pivotal roles in the film.
Read more on The Quint
2. 65th Filmfare Awards: ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Kabir Singh’ Lead Nominations
The 65th Filmfare Awards will be held on 15 February in Assam. The technical and short film awards were announced at a curtain raiser event on Saturday and the nominations for the big night were announced. Gully Boy is leading the list with 12 nominations and Kabir Singh follows with 8 nominations.
Check out the complete list of nominations here.
3. BAFTA Awards 2020: ‘1917’ Becomes the Big Winner, Bags Six Awards
The 73rd British Academy Film & Television Arts Awards were held on 2 February 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, honouring the best national and foreign films of 2019.
Sam Mendes’ 1917 was the big winner, taking away six awards in total. The top acting honours were won by Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Renee Zellweger for Judy. Here’s the complete winners' list for the 73rd BAFTA Awards.
Read more on The Quint
4. ‘Baaghi 3’ First Poster: Tiger Shroff ‘up Against a Nation’
After the huge success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is set to entertain fans with the third installment. The first poster of Baaghi 3 has been dropped, and it looks straight out of a huge action film. Tiger Shroff is seen with his back to us, holding a gun. He flaunts his muscles. The background shows a nation at war, with cannons, helicopters and a building on fire. The poster reads, “This time, he’s up against a nation.”
Read more on The Quint
5.‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actor Anurag Sharma Ties the Knot
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Anurag Sharma tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Nandini Gupta on Friday, 31 January, in Delhi. Nandini was dressed in a red and cream embroidered lehenga with heavy jewellery and Anurag wore a cream sherwani with floral embroidery. The groom arrived in an elaborate carriage decorated with flowers.
Check out pictures on The Quint.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )