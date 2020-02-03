QuickE: ‘Bhoot’ Trailer; ‘Gully Boy’ Leads Filmfare Nominations

The trailer of Dharma Productions’ horror flick, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar has just dropped. It begins with a ship called ‘Sea Bird’ which runs ashore Juhu Beach, Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of surveying officer, who has to investigate Sea Bird, and in the process gets trapped inside the haunted ship. Ashutosh Rana and Bhumi Pednekar also play pivotal roles in the film.

