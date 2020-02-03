BAFTA Awards 2020: ‘1917’ Becomes the Big Winner, Bags Six Awards
The 73rd British Academy Film & Television Arts Awards were held on 2 February 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, honouring the best national and foreign films of 2019.
Sam Mendes’ 1917 was the big winner, taking away six awards in total. The top acting honours were won by Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Renee Zellweger for Judy. Here’s the complete winners' list for the 73rd BAFTA Awards.
- Best Film - 1917
- Best Actress - Renee Zellweger (Judy)
- Best Actor - Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
- Best Supporting Actor - Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)
- Best Supporting Actress - Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
- Best Director - Sam Mendes (1917)
- Best Casting - Shayna Markowitz (Joker)
- EE Rising Star Award - Micheal Ward
- Best Film Not in English Language - Parasite
- Best Visual Effects - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy (1917)
- Best Adapted Screenplay - Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
- Best Original Screenplay - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
- Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Bait)
- Best Original Score - Hildur Guđnadóttir (Joker)
- Best Cinematography - Roger Deakins (1917)
- Best Documentary - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts (For Sama)
- Best Animated Film - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh (Klaus)
- Best Editing - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker (Le Mans ‘66)
- Best Production Design - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales (1917)
- Best Costume Design - Jacqueline Durran (Little Women)
- Best Makeup and Hair - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan (Bombshell)
- Best Sound - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson (1917)
- Best British Short Animation - Maryam Mohajer (Grandad Was a Romantic)
- Best British Short Film - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva (If You’re a Girl)
- Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema - Andy Serkis
- BAFTA Fellowship - Kathleen Kennedy