Vicky Kaushal Investigates the Haunted Ship in ‘Bhoot’ Trailer
The trailer of Dharma Productions’ horror flick, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar has just dropped. It begins with a ship called ‘Sea Bird’ which runs ashore Juhu Beach, Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of surveying officer, who has to investigate Sea Bird, and in the process gets trapped inside the haunted ship. Ashutosh Rana and Bhumi Pednekar also play pivotal roles in the film.
Watch the trailer here:
Recently, the makers had released a teaser of the film. The clip begins with Vicky entering an abandoned ship only to get the shock of his life. The walls are full of bloodied handprints, and they lead up to his face sketched on the wall, with blood.
We see mysterious hands pulling the actor inside the wall.
New posters of the film were also released before the teaser, revealing the trailer launch date. “The tides are getting rough...the sea of fear awaits. Tune back here exactly 24 hours from now, at 10 am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot,” read the caption.
Bhoot will be a franchise with this being part one. The first part is titled The Haunted Ship. It is being directed by Shashank Khaitan’s assistant Bhanu Pratap Singh and will be in theatres on 21 February 2020.
The film is said to be set in a ship that has been abandoned on the shore. This will be Dharma’s first-ever franchise and a relatively new genre for Karan Johar as he has dabbled mostly in romantic comedies and drama. The last horror flick he produced was Kaal which didn’t do well at the box office.
