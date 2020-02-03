‘Baaghi 3’ First Poster: Tiger Shroff ‘up Against a Nation’

Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande. This film marks Shraddha’s return to the franchise after she starred in Baaghi in 2016. Jackie Shroff and Tiger will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time.

"I'm super excited to be back with the Baaghi family. I had such a memorable time being a part of Baaghi and this is my third film with Sajid sir, second with Tiger and first with Ahmed sir. The script is amazing and I'm excited to be a part of this movie," she said in a statement.

The sequel to the 2018 film, which starred Disha Patani opposite Tiger, is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.