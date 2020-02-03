‘Baaghi 3’ First Poster: Tiger Shroff ‘up Against a Nation’
After the huge success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is set to entertain fans with the third installment. The first poster of Baaghi 3 has been dropped, and it looks straight out of a huge action film. Tiger Shroff is seen with his back to us, holding a gun. He flaunts his muscles. The background shows a nation at war, with cannons, helicopters and a building on fire. The poster reads, “This time, he’s up against a nation.”
Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande. This film marks Shraddha’s return to the franchise after she starred in Baaghi in 2016. Jackie Shroff and Tiger will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time.
"I'm super excited to be back with the Baaghi family. I had such a memorable time being a part of Baaghi and this is my third film with Sajid sir, second with Tiger and first with Ahmed sir. The script is amazing and I'm excited to be a part of this movie," she said in a statement.
The sequel to the 2018 film, which starred Disha Patani opposite Tiger, is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
