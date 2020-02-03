Pics: ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actor Anurag Sharma Ties the Knot
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Anurag Sharma tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Nandini Gupta on Friday, 31 January, in Delhi. Nandini was dressed in a red and cream embroidered lehenga with heavy jewellery and Anurag wore a cream sherwani with floral embroidery. The groom arrived in an elaborate carriage decorated with flowers.
Check out photos here:
Nandini got quite emotional at the wedding. In a video posted by one of the guests, she can be seen tearfully embracing Anurag.
The couple can also be seen shaking a leg at their wedding. In one video, the newlyweds are dancing when a guest steps onstage to join them. Nandini began to dance with him but slipped. Others rushed to help her up.
The pre-wedding festivities, including the mehendi and haldi, began on 29 January. The couple wore yellow colour-coordinated outfits for the haldi ceremony. For the ring ceremony, the bride wore a Christian-style white gown and Anurag wore a formal suit.
Speaking to the Times of India, Anurag said, “The feeling of being married is yet to sink in. I have known Nandini for five years now and we are good friends. In fact, it feels like my best friend is now my wife. The wedding was fun, as we spent quality time with family and friends.”
