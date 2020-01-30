QuickE: ‘Thappad’, ‘Atrangi Re’ First Look & More
1. ‘Thappad’ First Look: Taapsee Stuns in a Powerful Poster
The first look poster of Taapsee Pannu’s next Thappad has been released and it shows the actor being slapped. The powerful poster also announced that the film’s trailer releases on 31 January 2020. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also stars Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza. Sharing the poster, Taapsee wrote, “Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai.”
2. Aanand L Rai’s Musical ‘Atrangi Re’ to Star Akshay, Sara, Dhanush
While Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her upcoming Valentine’s Day release Love Aaj Kal, she has already announced her next Valentine’s Day release titled Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
Sara took to Instagram to announce the project directed by Aanand L Rai. Sharing a few candid pictures of the star cast, she wrote, “I can’t believe my luck. My next film: ATRANGI RE. Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir in an @arrahman musical. And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself. Presented by @itsbhushankumar's @TSeries, @cypplofficial & #capeofgoodfilms. And written by Himanshu Sharma Sir. CANNOT WAIT TO START. And cannot wait to come again, on Valentine’s Day️ 14th February 2021‼️”
3. Ratna Pathak Shah to Play Ranveer’s Mother in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah will essay the role of Ranveer Singh's mother in his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar, the film will be produced by Yash Raj Films and star Ranveer as the titular character.
Ratna said Divyaang, whom she mentored during his days in theatre, approached her for the part. “Some months ago a young actor (Divyang) came to me with a script. Now, actors making movies can be tricky so I was a bit cautious as I began reading but was charmed and moved and thoroughly entertained by the end. It had message but more important, it had heart too,” the actor said in a statement.
4. Kamra’s Behaviour Not ‘Level 1 Unruly’, Says IndiGo Pilot
On 28 January, Kunal Kamra posted a video of his interaction with journalist Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight. Now, the pilot-in-command of the IndiGo flight has spoken up about the incident. The pilot told the airline’s management that he was “disappointed” that the airline took the decision to ban Kamra based on social media posts.
5. Still Killing Him: Javed Akhtar Remembers Gandhi on Martyrs’ Day
Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to remember Mahatma Gandhi on Martyr’s Day (30 January), the anniversary of his assassination. The lyricist said that while Gandhi was killed, his spirit remains alive, and lamented that even today, people are trying to destroy the ideals he stood for.
“This was the day in 1948 when the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi ji was killed by a right wing political activist. He had shot three bullets in his frail body. He killed the body but couldn’t kill Gandhi ji. He is still alive. They are still trying to kill him,” he tweeted.
