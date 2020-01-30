QuickE: ‘Thappad’, ‘Atrangi Re’ First Look & More

While Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her upcoming Valentine’s Day release Love Aaj Kal, she has already announced her next Valentine’s Day release titled Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara took to Instagram to announce the project directed by Aanand L Rai. Sharing a few candid pictures of the star cast, she wrote, “I can’t believe my luck. My next film: ATRANGI RE. Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir in an @arrahman musical. And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself. Presented by @itsbhushankumar's @TSeries, @cypplofficial & #capeofgoodfilms. And written by Himanshu Sharma Sir. CANNOT WAIT TO START. And cannot wait to come again, on Valentine’s Day️ 14th February 2021‼️”

