Still Killing Him: Javed Akhtar Remembers Gandhi on Martyrs’ Day

Speaking at the 30th Safdar Hashmi Shahadat Diwas on 1 January in Ghaziabad, Akhtar emphasised that the poor would bear the brunt of the CAA. He also said that while violence and corruption is seen regardless of the party in power, the present situation has become worse. “Injustice, violence, and corruption, however, stay with all seasons, only their degrees change,” he said adding, “The winter is getting worse these days, unlike anything we have seen in many years.”

“They want to disenfranchise poor Hindus, Dalits and the tribals. Where will you send these crores of people? Will you keep crores of people in detention camps?” “Crores of Indians don’t know their birthdays. How will they furnish documents? This is going to be a problem for the poor. No one can throw my kids out of the country, I have money.”