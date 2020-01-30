Ratna Pathak Shah to Play Ranveer’s Mother in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah will essay the role of Ranveer Singh's mother in his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar, the film will be produced by Yash Raj Films and star Ranveer as the titular character.
Ratna said Divyaang, whom she mentored during his days in theatre, approached her for the part. “Some months ago a young actor (Divyang) came to me with a script. Now, actors making movies can be tricky so I was a bit cautious as I began reading but was charmed and moved and thoroughly entertained by the end. It had message but more important, it had heart too,” the actor said in a statement.
She further said the film has a perfect blend of “clever story” and “interesting characters”.
While details of the story haven’t been revealed yet, Ranveer told Hindustan Times, “Jayeshbhai is an ordinary man who does something extraordinary when he is hurled into a threatening situation. He believes in equal rights between men and women. The film talks about how judgemental society is about women.”
The film will also feature actor Boman Irani as Ranveer's on-screen father.
Working with Boman and Ranveer has been artistically satisfying, but the best part for me is the way a young, enthusiastic team is working to make this film the way it should be made. ‘More power to Divyang and his gang for dreaming this up and Maneesh and YRF for believing in him. This collaboration has been very rewarding and I'm sure the audience is going to get a very special film,” Ratna added.
Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey will also make her Hindi movie debut with Jayeshbhai.
(With inputs from PTI)
