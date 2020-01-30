‘Thappad’ First Look: Taapsee Stuns in a Powerful Poster
The first look poster of Taapsee Pannu’s next Thappad has been released and it shows the actor being slapped. The powerful poster also announced that the film’s trailer releases on 31 January 2020. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also stars Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza. Sharing the poster, Taapsee wrote, “Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai.”
The film is said to tackle the issue of domestic violence. Taapsee had earlier shared a photo from the sets of the film, wherein she is seen engrossed in a conversation with Anubhav. “It’s gonna be difficult .... very difficult...,” she wrote.
Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter earlier, to announce the release date of the film. It will hit the silver screen on 6 March 2020.
"Eleven is an auspicious number and this is my eleventh film and probably the toughest so far. Keep us blessed. This one is dedicated to the women of India. See you on March 6, 2020," he tweeted.
