Aanand L Rai’s Musical ‘Atrangi Re’ to Star Akshay, Sara, Dhanush
While Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her upcoming Valentine’s Day release Love Aaj Kal, she has already announced her next Valentine’s Day release titled Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
Sara took to Instagram to announce the project directed by Aanand L Rai. Sharing a few candid pictures of the star cast, she wrote, “I can’t believe my luck. My next film: ATRANGI RE. Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir in an @arrahman musical. And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself. Presented by @itsbhushankumar's @TSeries, @cypplofficial & #capeofgoodfilms. And written by Himanshu Sharma Sir. CANNOT WAIT TO START. And cannot wait to come again, on Valentine’s Day️ 14th February 2021‼️”
The film will be a musical, written by Himanshu Sharma who has previously written Zero, Ranjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and more. Dhanush and Aanand L Rai have worked together earlier in Ranjhanaa.
According to a report, Akshay said, “I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, as I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me, I said ‘yes’ within 10 minutes. It is a challenging character to play, but at the same time, it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it. I will remember it for the rest of my life.”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )