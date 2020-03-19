QuickE: Bachchan Not Quarantined; Richa-Ali’s Wedding Postponed
1. Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies He’s Not Under Home Quarantine
Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to clear the air amid media reports that he is currently under home quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. He wrote that many reached out to him to enquire about his health after the news began to circulate. He went on to clarify that they were mistaken writing, “I am well... the hand picture is of someone else... I was merely trying to inform all that the technology is working to safe guard those quarantined to stay at home and if someone were to encounter any one with the ink mark, to tell them to isolate themselves... it is not my hand neither is it a deliberate effort to bring malign... its just that media needs fodder... else it dies.”
2. Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Postpone Wedding Amid COVID-19 Scare
Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have postponed their wedding to the later half of the year amid the coronavirus outbreak, the couple’s spokesperson announced on Thursday, 19 March. Richa and Ali were scheduled to tie the knot in April, with reportedly many of their guests flying in from the US and Europe for the ceremony.
3. In Bed With It: ‘GoT’ Actor Indira Varma Contracts Coronavirus
Game of Thrones star Indira Varma has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Her diagnosis comes two days after fellow GoT actor Kristofer Hivju also said that he contracted for the infection.
Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand in the epic HBO series, took to Instagram to share the news.
“I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people,” she wrote.
4.
During the tough times brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, a number of Hollywood celebrities took turns to sing John Lennon’s Imagine to cheer up their fans. Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot took to Instagram to share the three-minute clip.
The video started with Gadot talking about her sixth day in “self-quarantine” and how the situation has made her feel “philosophical” about the global nature of the pandemic. She added that she was inspired by a viral video from Italy, currently on lockdown due to the virus, where a man plays Imagine on his trumpet to all the other people quarantined in their homes.
5. Coronavirus Keeps ‘Friends’ Apart With HBO Max Special on Hold
The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on the upcoming Friends reunion special. The show, which was scheduled to air on streaming platform HBO Max in May has been postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 scare.
Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the unscripted episode was set to be shot next week at Stage 24 of the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, where the original NBC series was filmed. A new date has not been set as yet as it is unclear when any programming would be able to resume work.
