QuickE: Bachchan Not Quarantined; Richa-Ali’s Wedding Postponed

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to clear the air amid media reports that he is currently under home quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. He wrote that many reached out to him to enquire about his health after the news began to circulate. He went on to clarify that they were mistaken writing, “I am well... the hand picture is of someone else... I was merely trying to inform all that the technology is working to safe guard those quarantined to stay at home and if someone were to encounter any one with the ink mark, to tell them to isolate themselves... it is not my hand neither is it a deliberate effort to bring malign... its just that media needs fodder... else it dies.”

Read more on The Quint