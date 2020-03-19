Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies He’s Not Under Home Quarantine
Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to clear the air amid media reports that he is currently under home quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. The actor had shared a photo of hand with a ‘Home Quarantine’ stamp on Twitter, which many took to be his own.
He wrote that many reached out to him to enquire about his health after the news began to circulate.
He went on to clarify that they were mistaken writing, “I am well... the hand picture is of someone else... I was merely trying to inform all that the technology is working to safe guard those quarantined to stay at home and if someone were to encounter any one with the ink mark, to tell them to isolate themselves... it is not my hand neither is it a deliberate effort to bring malign... its just that media needs fodder... else it dies.”
Bachchan tweeted to spread awareness about the government's intiative to home quarantine passengers arriving at Mumbai airport and mark them with a stamp proof. While he cautioned fans to stay safe, he did not state that he himself had been quarantined. The photo that he tweeted is the same that's been going around as a WhatsApp forward with the message: “Stamping started at Mumbai airport with voters ink. If you see such people on the streets, pl ask them to go back home.” The official Twitter handle of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also posted the same photo on 16 March.
