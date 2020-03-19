Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Postpone Wedding Amid COVID-19 Scare

“Given the current scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions tentatively to the later half of 2020. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The pandemic has led to the cancellation of various events, award functions, interviews and shooting schedules in the country. To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, film bodies in India decided to put shootings of films, TV shows and web series on hold till March 31.

(Inputs: PTI)