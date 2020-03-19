Coronavirus Keeps ‘Friends’ Apart With HBO Max Special on Hold

The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on the upcoming Friends reunion special. The show, which was scheduled to air on streaming platform HBO Max in May has been postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 scare.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the unscripted episode was set to be shot next week at Stage 24 of the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, where the original NBC series was filmed. A new date has not been set as yet as it is unclear when any programming would be able to resume work. Most productions have been shut down as people have begun to self-quarantine and practice social distancing to stem the spread of the virus.