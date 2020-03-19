Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo Sing ‘Imagine’ While in Self-Quarantine

During the tough times brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, a number of Hollywood celebrities took turns to sing John Lennon’s Imagine to cheer up their fans. Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot took to Instagram to share the three-minute clip.

The video started with Gadot talking about her sixth day in “self-quarantine” and how the situation has made her feel “philosophical” about the global nature of the pandemic. She added that she was inspired by a viral video from Italy, currently on lockdown due to the virus, where a man plays Imagine on his trumpet to all the other people quarantined in their homes.