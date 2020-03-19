Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo Sing ‘Imagine’ While in Self-Quarantine
During the tough times brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, a number of Hollywood celebrities took turns to sing John Lennon’s Imagine to cheer up their fans. Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot took to Instagram to share the three-minute clip.
The video started with Gadot talking about her sixth day in “self-quarantine” and how the situation has made her feel “philosophical” about the global nature of the pandemic. She added that she was inspired by a viral video from Italy, currently on lockdown due to the virus, where a man plays Imagine on his trumpet to all the other people quarantined in their homes.
“There was something so powerful about this video,” Gadot said and then proceeded to sing the opening lines of Lennon's 1971 song. Her friends then took over to finish the tune. A succession of stars including Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Kristen Wiig, Amy Adams, Zoe Kravitz then hum the following verses. The video ended with Gadot singing the closing lines.
Earlier, musicians Ankur Tewari and John Legend performed from their homes for fans. Ankur Tewari announced on his Twitter that he would play live on Instagram for the ‘socially distanced.’
“InstaLive Jam for the socially distanced at 5PM today. See you at @ankurtewari on Instagram. Be responsible and avoid all social interactions for the next few days. Pay in playlists. Make them & Share them.#GoCoronaGo,” he had tweeted.
Ankur told PTI, “It is essential for people to stay indoors and as much as possible, try and avoid being in social gatherings. I wanted to encourage that. I thought I'll do a gig so they don't feel that there's fun happening in the outside world and there's nothing for them.”
Singer-songwriter John Legend praised Coldplay member Chris Martin who performed from home, and decided to do the same. “My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home. I'll be doing one at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together!” he tweeted.
Here is John Legend’s performance:
