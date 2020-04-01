QuickE: Ajay Donates for Daily Wage Workers; Star Wars Actor Dies
1. Ajay Devgn Donates Rs 51 Lakhs for Bollywood’s Daily Wage Workers
To support the daily wage workers amid the coronavirus outbreak, Ajay Devgn has donated Rs 51 lakhs to the Federation of Western India Cinema Employees. The 21-day nationwide lockdown has affected the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry majorly. The President of IFTDA, Ashoke Pandit thanked Ajay on social media for his contribution.
2. ‘Star Wars’ Actor Andrew Jack Dies of COVID-19 at 76
Star Wars actor and Hollywood dialect coach, Andrew Jack, has died from complications related to COVID-19 at the age of 76 on 1 April. The actor passed away at a hospital in Chertsey, England.
Andrew was known for playing the role of Major Ematt in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. He also had a voice part in Solo: A Star Wars Story. While Jack was admitted to the hospital 48 hours ago, his wife Gabrielle Rogers has been in isolation in New Zealand.
3. PM Modi Thanks Movie Celebrities for Donating To PM-CARES Fund
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his gratitude to celebrities who have donated to the PM-CARES Fund. He mentioned Madhuri Dixit Nene, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurana, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar in his tweet.
His tweet reads: “Every effort counts, every contribution matters. I thank leading film personalities @MadhuriDixit, @bhumipednekar, @ayushmannk, @aliaa08, @karanjohar for supporting PM-CARES. By being proactive and taking right precautions we have to overcome COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona.”
4. Badshah Reacts to Allegations that ‘Genda Phool’ Is Plagiarised
Rapper Badshah on 31 March denied allegations that he used folk artiste Ratan Kahar’s lyrics in his track Genda Phool without credits, saying he could not find the lyricist''s name anywhere in the records.
The music video, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, is among the top trends on YouTube but a section of social media users has pointed out how the song does not mention Ratan Kahar's name.
Taking to Instagram, Badshah said as an artiste, he would never rob another of his credit. He mentions the lyrics as “Bengali folk” as Kahar’s name was nowhere in the records.
5. Kylie Jenner Joins Hands with Coty to Make Sanitizers
Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner, will make a mass donation of hand sanitizers to hospitals in southern California. They have partnered with beauty conglomerate, Coty, to manufacture this custom product.
“The custom hand sanitizer includes a special message for recipients: ‘Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities,” according to a press release, quoted by Page Six.
