Kylie Jenner Joins Hands with Coty to Make Sanitizers
Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner, will make a mass donation of hand sanitizers to hospitals in southern California. They have partnered with beauty conglomerate, Coty, to manufacture this custom product.
“The custom hand sanitizer includes a special message for recipients: ‘Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities,” according to a press release, quoted by Page Six.
Coty Inc. are investors in Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics. They have now started the production of a hydro-alcoholic gel, as there are many during this pandemic who are bereft of this medical necessity.
Coty Inc. said that the sanitizers will be provided to “medical and emergency services staff” and employees who are making the sanitizer and getting it to the people in need.
According to Page Six, Coty will be manufacturing Kylie’s hand sanitizer in its factories, independent of Kylie Skin products. Kylie Cosmetics, however, has temporarily suspended distribution after the state of California issued a lockdown in early March.
Kylie had earlier donated $ 1 Million to those frontline responders so that they could buy protective equipment. She also issued a plea to her Instagram followers in mid-march to self-isolate at home, after she was asked by a general surgeon to do so.
Fashion brands like Chanel, Christian Siriano and Prada have taken to sew masks for medical professionals. Beauty brands like LVMH, Estée Lauder and L’Oreal, are manufacturing hand sanitizer and contributing to contain the spread of Coronavirus.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)