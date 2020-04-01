Kylie Jenner Joins Hands with Coty to Make Sanitizers

Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner, will make a mass donation of hand sanitizers to hospitals in southern California. They have partnered with beauty conglomerate, Coty, to manufacture this custom product.

“The custom hand sanitizer includes a special message for recipients: ‘Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities,” according to a press release, quoted by Page Six.

Coty Inc. are investors in Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics. They have now started the production of a hydro-alcoholic gel, as there are many during this pandemic who are bereft of this medical necessity.